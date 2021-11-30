Aurora police searching for missing 14-year-old girl

Aurora police are seeking the public's help in locating a missing 14-year-old girl named Jaqueline Hernandez.

According to a social media post, Jaqueline was last seen on the near west side of Aurora about 4 p.m. Tuesday. She is described as being 5 feet tall, weighs about 100 pounds and was wearing a blue shirt and khaki pants.

Those with information about Jaqueline's location should call Aurora police at (630) 256-5000.