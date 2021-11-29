Pioneering House majority leader won't run again

Illinois House Majority Leader Greg Harris was the chief sponsor of the legislation that legalized same-sex marriage in Illinois. Associated Press file photo

Hailed as a "passionate advocate for what's fair and just," Illinois House Majority Leader Greg Harris on Monday announced he will not seek reelection, capping a 15-year legislative career that saw him rise to the second-most powerful position in the state House.

The North Side Democrat's nearly three years as majority leader in the House under former Speaker Michael Madigan and current Speaker Emanuel "Chris" Welch made As for whether he's retiring from politics for good, Harris said he's taking things "one day at a time" and hasn't thought beyond making sure his announcement got out.

