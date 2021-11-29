Investigators believe Gurnee shooting victim was targeted

Investigators believe the deadly shooting of a Zion man near Gurnee Mills mall over the weekend was a targeted act, not random violence, an official with the Lake County Major Crime Task Force said Monday.

Jonathan Denicolas, 26, died as a result of multiple gunshot wounds suffered in the shooting Saturday afternoon in a parking lot northeast of the Gurnee mall, the Lake County coroner's office announced Monday after an autopsy.

Task force spokesman Christopher Covelli said investigators are making progress, but there was no other update on the case Monday. On Sunday, Covelli said detectives were speaking with eyewitnesses and reviewing surveillance video to identify suspects.

Gurnee police and firefighters were called to the lot in the 6100 block of West Grand Avenue shortly after 2 p.m. Saturday in response to reports of a gunshot victim.

Authorities said Denicolas was taken from the scene to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, where he died from his injuries shortly before 7 p.m. Saturday.

Anyone with any information should call Gurnee police at (847) 599-7000 or leave an anonymous tip with Lake County Crime Stoppers at (847) 662-2222 or www.lakecountycrimestoppers.com.