Illinois COVID-19 hospitalizations climb amid Omicron variant fears

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Illinois have increased 15.4% since Wednesday when the Illinois Department of Public Health last released new daily figures. Associated Press File Photo/April 21

Illinois hospitals are treating 2,287 COVID-19 patients, a 15.4% increase since those figures were last reported Wednesday by Illinois Department of Public Health officials.

Of those hospitalized, 446 are in intensive care, according to IDPH figures.

Meanwhile, public health officials in Illinois and throughout the country are bracing for the newest highly transmissible COVID-19 variant, dubbed Omicron, to be diagnosed here.

After first being detected in southern African countries last week, President Biden restricted travel from several countries in an attempt to slow the Omicron variant's arrival to the U.S.

However, many public health officials suspect it's "pretty likely" the variant is already here.

"We know it's in Canada and there's been travel going on back and forth," said Dr. Rachel Rubin, co-lead attending physician at the Cook County Department of Public Health. "It's probably at very low levels."

Biden said Monday morning that the new variant is "a cause for concern, but not a cause for panic," and noted that there were no plans to increase mitigation efforts with any type of lockdowns or shut downs "for now."

"If people are vaccinated and wear their masks, there's no need for a lockdown," he said.

Rubin said testing facilities have already begun checking results for any infections caused by the Omicron variant, but it would likely be weeks before results from those tests would be known.

New COVID-19 data released by IDPH officials today showed the state's seven-day case positivity rate is at 4.1%, the highest it's been since mid-September. When last reported Wednesday, the state's seven-day case positivity rate was at 3.3%.

Case positivity rates are determined as the percentage of tests that result in a new case of the disease. A seven-day average is used to account for any anomalies in the daily reporting of those figures. The rate allows public health officials to determine the level of infection within a certain population.

Since Wednesday, Illinois has recorded 78 more COVID-19 deaths and 19,261 new cases, IDPH figures show.

That brings the state's death toll from the virus to 26,391, while 1,804,161 cases have been diagnosed since the outset of the pandemic.

IDPH officials also reported 203,875 more doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered statewide over the past five days.

To date, 17,234,911 doses of the vaccine have been administered statewide, according to IDPH records.

IDPH officials are also reporting 57.9% of the state's 12.7 million residents are now fully vaccinated.