 

Gurnee shooting victim ID'd; Investigators believe he was targeted

 
Charles Keeshan
 
 
Updated 11/29/2021 3:31 PM

Investigators believe the deadly shooting of a Zion man near Gurnee Mills mall over the weekend was a targeted act, not random violence, an official with the Lake County Major Crime Task Force said Monday.

Jonathan Denicolas, 26, died as a result of multiple gunshot wounds suffered in the shooting Saturday afternoon in a parking lot northeast of the Gurnee mall, the Lake County coroner's office announced Monday after an autopsy.

 

Task force spokesman Christopher Covelli said investigators are making progress, but there was no other update on the case Monday. On Sunday, Covelli said detectives were speaking with eyewitnesses and reviewing surveillance video to identify suspects.

Gurnee police and firefighters were called to the lot in the 6100 block of West Grand Avenue shortly after 2 p.m. Saturday in response to reports of a gunshot victim. Authorities said Denicolas was taken from the scene to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, where he died from his injuries shortly before 7 p.m. Saturday.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Gurnee police at (847) 599-7000, or leave an anonymous tip with Lake County Crime Stoppers at (847) 662-2222 or www.lakecountycrimestoppers.com.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 