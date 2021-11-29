Feder: ABC 7 wins late-news ratings in November

No need to parse the Nielsen numbers this time. Unlike the three-way tie that deadlocked the May sweep, November delivered a clear victory in late-news ratings for ABC-owned WLS-Channel 7.

Fronted by news anchors Alan Krashesky and Cheryl Burton, "Eyewitness News" at 10 p.m. finished first in total households and first among viewers between 25 and 54, according to preliminary results released Sunday.

Overall ABC 7 had 201,347 viewers at 10 p.m., followed by NBC-owned WMAQ-Channel 5 (152,746 viewers); CBS-owned WBBM-Channel 2 (86,787 viewers); Nexstar Media WGN-Channel 9 (79,844 viewers); Univision WGBO-Channel 66 (59,015 viewers); and Telemundo WSNS-Channel 44 (24,300 viewers).

At 9 p.m. WGN led with 135,388 viewers, and Fox-owned WFLD-Channel 32 had 52,072 viewers.