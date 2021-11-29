 

Feder: ABC 7 wins late-news ratings in November

  • Alan Krashesky and Cheryl Burton

    Alan Krashesky and Cheryl Burton

 
Robert Feder
 
 
Updated 11/29/2021 6:44 AM

No need to parse the Nielsen numbers this time. Unlike the three-way tie that deadlocked the May sweep, November delivered a clear victory in late-news ratings for ABC-owned WLS-Channel 7.

Fronted by news anchors Alan Krashesky and Cheryl Burton, "Eyewitness News" at 10 p.m. finished first in total households and first among viewers between 25 and 54, according to preliminary results released Sunday.

 

Overall ABC 7 had 201,347 viewers at 10 p.m., followed by NBC-owned WMAQ-Channel 5 (152,746 viewers); CBS-owned WBBM-Channel 2 (86,787 viewers); Nexstar Media WGN-Channel 9 (79,844 viewers); Univision WGBO-Channel 66 (59,015 viewers); and Telemundo WSNS-Channel 44 (24,300 viewers).

At 9 p.m. WGN led with 135,388 viewers, and Fox-owned WFLD-Channel 32 had 52,072 viewers.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 