 

Runners dash through Palatine for inaugural charity run

  • Wearing holiday outfits, runners start the inaugural Dashing Through Palatine Holiday 5K run sponsored by the Palatine Police Department on Sunday. Organizers of the event asked for participants to bring a toy which will be distributed throughout the holiday season by police officers while on duty.

  • Palatine police Officer Matt Chlostra, left, sorts toy donations Sunday during the inaugural Dashing Through Palatine Holiday 5K run. Instead of paying a registration fee, participants in the run donated a toy which will be distributed throughout the holiday season by police officers while on duty.

  • Palatine police Officers Kellie Poliquin and Michael Myerson get ready to run before the inaugural Dashing Through Palatine Holiday 5K run,

  • Marin Janiak, 10, of Palatine, keeps warm Sunday before the start of the inaugural Dashing Through Palatine Holiday 5K run sponsored by the Palatine Police Department. Instead of paying a registration fee, participants in the run donated a toy which will be distributed throughout the holiday season by police officers while on duty.

Daily Herald report
Updated 11/28/2021 4:55 PM

With clear, sunny skies and cool, crisp air, it was an ideal morning for a run Sunday in Palatine.

It was even better for the Palatine police officers who organized the inaugural Dashing Through Palatine Holiday 5K, which drew dozens of runners for a good cause.

 

Instead of a registration fee organizers asked participants to bring an unwrapped toy, which later will be delivered by officers to children in the community.

"We hope to make it a yearly event and have it get bigger and bigger every year," said Officer Matt Chlostra, who helped to organize the event.

