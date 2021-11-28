Runners dash through Palatine for inaugural charity run

Marin Janiak, 10, of Palatine, keeps warm Sunday before the start of the inaugural Dashing Through Palatine Holiday 5K run sponsored by the Palatine Police Department. Instead of paying a registration fee, participants in the run donated a toy which will be distributed throughout the holiday season by police officers while on duty. Ryan Rayburn for the Daily Herald

Palatine police Officers Kellie Poliquin and Michael Myerson get ready to run before the inaugural Dashing Through Palatine Holiday 5K run, Ryan Rayburn for the Daily Herald

Palatine police Officer Matt Chlostra, left, sorts toy donations Sunday during the inaugural Dashing Through Palatine Holiday 5K run. Instead of paying a registration fee, participants in the run donated a toy which will be distributed throughout the holiday season by police officers while on duty. Ryan Rayburn for the Daily Herald

Wearing holiday outfits, runners start the inaugural Dashing Through Palatine Holiday 5K run sponsored by the Palatine Police Department on Sunday. Organizers of the event asked for participants to bring a toy which will be distributed throughout the holiday season by police officers while on duty. Ryan Rayburn for the Daily Herald

With clear, sunny skies and cool, crisp air, it was an ideal morning for a run Sunday in Palatine.

It was even better for the Palatine police officers who organized the inaugural Dashing Through Palatine Holiday 5K, which drew dozens of runners for a good cause.

Instead of a registration fee organizers asked participants to bring an unwrapped toy, which later will be delivered by officers to children in the community.

"We hope to make it a yearly event and have it get bigger and bigger every year," said Officer Matt Chlostra, who helped to organize the event.