Runners dash through Palatine for inaugural charity run
Updated 11/28/2021 4:55 PM
With clear, sunny skies and cool, crisp air, it was an ideal morning for a run Sunday in Palatine.
It was even better for the Palatine police officers who organized the inaugural Dashing Through Palatine Holiday 5K, which drew dozens of runners for a good cause.
Instead of a registration fee organizers asked participants to bring an unwrapped toy, which later will be delivered by officers to children in the community.
"We hope to make it a yearly event and have it get bigger and bigger every year," said Officer Matt Chlostra, who helped to organize the event.
