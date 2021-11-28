Police pursuing leads in deadly shooting near Gurnee Mills

Investigators continue to pursue leads, including from video surveillance footage, in the hunt for the killer of a 26-year-old Zion man fatally shot Saturday in a parking lot near the Gurnee Mills mall.

Chris Covelli, spokesman for the Lake County Major Crime Task Force, said Sunday that no one is in custody, but investigators are reviewing surveillance video, as well as the statements of eyewitnesses.

Investigators also are looking into why the victim, who has not been publicly identified, was at the scene of the shooting.

Authorities say Gurnee police and firefighters were called to the lot in the 6100 block of West Grand Avenue shortly after 2 p.m. in response to reports of a gunshot victim.

A good Samaritan was on the scene providing the victim with first aid until police officers and paramedics arrived. The victim was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville in critical condition and succumbed to his injuries shortly before 7 p.m., authorities said.

The Lake County Coroner's Office is scheduled to conduct an autopsy Monday.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to call Gurnee police at (847) 599-7000, or leave an anonymous tip with Lake County Crime Stoppers at (847) 662-2222 or www.lakecountycrimestoppers.com.