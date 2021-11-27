Zion man killed in Gurnee shooting
Updated 11/27/2021 9:39 PM
A 26-year-old Zion man was killed in a shooting Saturday in a parking lot near the Gurnee Mills mall, according to law enforcement officials.
Around 2:10 p.m. Saturday, Gurnee police received a call about a gunshot victim in the 6100 block of West Grand Avenue. The victim was transported to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, where he was pronounced dead just before 7 p.m. according to a Lake County Major Crime Task Force news release.
The shooter fled from the scene before law enforcement arrived.
Gurnee police are being by the Lake County Major Crime Task Force in an ongoing investigation.
