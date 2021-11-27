Westchester man charged in attempted home invasion in Oak Brook

A 24-year-old Westchester man is being held in DuPage County jail on charges he tried to break into a couple's Oak Brook home while armed with a gun on Thanksgiving night.

Sean Anderson is charged with armed violence, attempted home invasion, attempted residential burglary and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.

DuPage Judge Susan Alvarado on Saturday ordered Anderson held on $750,000 bail. He must post 10% to be released from custody.

Oak Brook police were called at about 5:50 p.m. Thursday to Glenoble Court for a male suspect who attempted to enter a home, according to the DuPage County state's attorney's office.

A woman heard a knocking at the back door and opened it, thinking it was her husband, authorities said. She saw a man, later identified as Anderson, already had opened the screen door, prosecutors said.

Anderson told her he was from the energy company and demanded she let him in, prosecutors said.

The woman refused, shut the door and called for her husband.

When her husband arrived, Anderson, with a gun in hand, again said he was from the energy company and demanded to be let into the house, prosecutors said.

The husband also refused, and Anderson fled the area through the backyard toward Roosevelt Road, prosecutors said.

Two officers on Roosevelt saw Anderson and began to chase him on foot, capturing him less than a quarter mile away near an Interstate 294 ramp.

Officers saw a loaded gun under Anderson as they rolled him over from his stomach to his back, prosecutors said.

Anderson was on parole for a prior offense stemming from a 2018 aggravated vehicular hijacking out of Cook County.

The Oak Brook homeowners were unharmed, DuPage State's Attorney Bob Berlin said in a statement.

Anderson is due in court for arraignment Dec. 20. He faces up to 30 years in prison if convicted of the most serious offense.