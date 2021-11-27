 

Sheriff's police investigate carjacking in Green Oaks

Daily Herald report
Updated 11/27/2021 2:11 PM

Lake County sheriff's police are searching for suspects involved in a Saturday morning carjacking in Green Oaks.

Two men approached a 42-year-old man who had parked his 2019 Kia Forte outside a business in the 14500 block of West Rockland Road to begin his shift at work, police said.

 

One of the men was armed with a handgun and struck the car owner in the head and face with it, police said.

One of the men got in the car and drove away in an unknown direction, police said adding, the other man likely fled in an escape vehicle.

The men were described as being in their 20s and wearing black hooded sweatshirts, police said.

The car owner was treated by paramedics at the scene for injuries, but he was not taken to the hospital.

Sheriff's detectives are investigating the carjacking.

