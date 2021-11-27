One critically injured in shooting near Gurnee restaurant

Lake County sheriff's police are searching for suspects involved in a Saturday morning carjacking in Green Oaks.

One person was injured after a shooting Saturday afternoon near a restaurant in Gurnee, according to Lake County law enforcement officials.

Around 2:10 p.m. Saturday, Gurnee police received a call about a gunshot victim near the Portillo's on 6100 block of West Grand Avenue. The victim was transported to a hospital with critical injuries, according to Christopher Covelli, a representative from the sheriff's Lake County Major Crime Task Force.

The agency was brought in to assist Gurnee police due to the injuries sustained by the victim, Covelli said.