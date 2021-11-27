Former Libertyville, Hoffman Estates police chief dies

Libertyville Mayor Donna Johnson in July presented former police Chief Clint Herdegen with a proclamation honoring his 11 years of service with the village. Courtesy of village of Libertyville

Former Hoffman Estates Police Chief Clint Herdegen, who helped oversee construction of the village's new police station, has died. Daily Herald file photo, 2010

Clint Herdegen, a former police chief in Libertyville and Hoffman Estates, died Nov. 22 at home surrounded by his family, the Libertyville Police Department said in a statement posted on Facebook Saturday.

Libertyville officials honored Herdegen and his 40 years in law enforcement with a special proclamation this past summer.

He had been on a 12-week medical leave for an unspecified illness when the village's police pension board awarded him a non-duty disability pension in June.

Herdegen spent most of his career in Hoffman Estates. He joined the department in 1981 and steadily rose through the ranks.

He served as Hoffman Estates police chief for 12 years until September of 2010. A few weeks later, Herdegen was hired for the same position in Libertyville to replace retiring Police Chief Pat Carey.

Herdegen also served as president of the Northern Illinois Police Alarm System; chairman of the Northwest Police Academy; and president of the Northeastern Illinois Regional Crime Laboratory.

In Libertyville, he helped consolidate the village's 911 dispatch center with Vernon Hills and created a school resource officer position.

His visitation is set for 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Morizzo Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2550 West Hassell Road, in Hoffman Estates.