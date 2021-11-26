One person severely injured in I-88 crash
Updated 11/26/2021 11:36 PM
One person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a two-car crash Friday on Interstate 88 near Aurora.
Illinois State Police said the crash occurred on westbound I-88 near Eola Road at 5:49 p.m.
Aurora police, who assisted state police, warned Friday night that the westbound roadway would be closed for two hours at Route 59.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.