Why Thursday's Daily Herald print edition may be missing some late news

Due to the high volume of Black Friday sales inserts, the Thursday print edition of the Daily Herald went to press earlier than normal on Wednesday night.

Because of that, some sports results and late news may be missing from the print edition. They should, however, be available here at dailyherald.com.

We regret the adjustment today, but we wanted to make sure the paper could be delivered on time.

Please have a happy Thanksgiving.