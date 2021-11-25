Feder: WTTW promotes veteran producer Jay Smith to news director

In what may be the least surprising promotion of the year, Jay Smith was named news director of WTTW-Channel 11 and executive producer of "Chicago Tonight" Wednesday, Robert Feder reports.

Smith, a 32-year veteran of the Window to the World Communications public television station and senior supervising producer of WTTW News, has been serving as acting executive producer for nine months.

