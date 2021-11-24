COVID-19 update: 5,058 new cases, 19 more deaths, 1,982 hospitalizations

New cases of COVID-19 reached 5,058 Wednesday with 19 more deaths from the respiratory disease, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported.

Illinois hospitals were treating 1,982 COVID-19 patients Tuesday night.

The state's positivity rate for COVID-19 cases is 3.3% based on a seven-day average.

On Tuesday, 74,804 more COVID-19 shots were administered. The seven-day average is 64,199.

So far, 7,349,241 people have been fully vaccinated or 57.7% of Illinois' 12.7 million population. Vaccines manufactured by Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc. require two doses several weeks apart.

The federal government has delivered 20,050,445 doses of vaccine to Illinois since distribution began in mid-December and 17,031,036 shots have been administered.

Total cases statewide stand at 1,784,900 and 26,313 Illinoisans have died since the pandemic began.

Labs processed 139,801 virus tests in the last 24 hours.