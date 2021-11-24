Cardinal helps hand out turkeys: 'Today we're making sure that nobody's excluded at the table of life'

Cardinal Blase Cupich speaks to volunteer Zandra Harris during a food and winter gear giveaway Wednesday outside St. Moses the Black Parish food pantry in the Park Manor neighborhood. Pat Nabong/Chicago Sun-Times

Cardinal Blase Cupich took a break from handing out turkey dinners at a South Side church Wednesday to reflect on the act of giving.

"Giving thanks is something that really ennobles all of us because we remember that in fact there are blessings in life that are undeserved and that we should rejoice in that together and that should motivate us and prompt us to be generous to those in need," Cupich said outside St. Moses the Black Parish food pantry.

More than 500 turkeys were given away, along with winter clothes, diapers and the regular food staples the pantry offers all comers every Wednesday.

"This means everything," said Percy Johnson, 76, a retired ironworker who lives in South Shore.

