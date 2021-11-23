 

One dead in head-on collision involving a school bus in Batavia

 
By Madison Savedra
Daily Herald correspondent
Updated 11/23/2021 8:53 PM

Police are investigating a fatal crash Tuesday afternoon between a school bus and another vehicle in Batavia, police said in a news release.

At about 3:13 p.m. on Hart Road north of the intersection of Paper Mill Hill Drive, a bus headed north carrying 39 students from Rotolo Middle School collided with a 2007 Infiniti two-door coupe traveling south, police said.

 

The driver of the Infiniti, whose name is not yet being released by authorities, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. There were several minor injuries reported from students on the bus, including one who was taken to an area hospital by Batavia medics. The bus driver was uninjured.

Police said the crash is still being investigated. Hart Road was closed for a time during the initial investigation, but has reopened as of 6:57 p.m.

