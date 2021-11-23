Daily Herald's holiday lights contest returns

If passengers on flights approaching O'Hare can see your holiday lights, then this contest is for you.

Entries in the Daily Herald's annual holiday lights contest will be accepted through Dec. 6. Visit events.dailyherald.com to upload a photo.

Online voting will run Dec. 8-12. The top vote-getter will receive a $250 gift certificate redeemable at Ala Carte Entertainment restaurants throughout the area. Previous grand prize recipients are not eligible to win again.

The winners of Editor's Choice awards for DuPage County, the Fox Valley, Lake County and the Northwest suburbs each will receive a $50 Ala Carte Entertainment gift card.

The winners will be featured in the Dec. 22 edition of the Daily Herald.