COVID-19 update: 4,589 new cases, 17 more deaths, 1,958 hospitalized

Nurse Rachel Gilio cares for a patient with COVID-19 at Edward Hospital in Naperville. Daily Herald File Photo

New cases of COVID-19 reached 4,589 Tuesday with 17 more deaths from the respiratory disease, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported.

Illinois hospitals were treating 1,958 COVID-19 patients Monday night.

The state's positivity rate for COVID-19 cases is 3.3% based on a seven-day average.

On Monday, 60,514 more COVID-19 shots were administered. The seven-day average is 63,199.

So far, 7,343,743 people have been fully vaccinated or 57.4% of Illinois' 12.7 million population. Vaccines manufactured by Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc. require two doses several weeks apart.

The federal government has delivered 19,920,895 doses of vaccine to Illinois since distribution began in mid-December and 16,956,232 shots have been administered.

Total cases statewide stand at 1,779,842 and 26,294 Illinoisans have died since the pandemic began.

Labs processed 109,919 virus tests in the last 24 hours.