Cary-Grove principal apologizes for student section's 'Fire Nagy' chant
Updated 11/23/2021 11:20 AM
Cary-Grove principal Neil Lesinski issued an apologetic statement about a disrespectful chant from the student body at Saturday's Class 6A football playoffs semifinal game against Lake Forest.
Below is a statement regarding the recent Cary-Grove vs. Lake Forest 6A high school football game: pic.twitter.com/cUjUfJduDk— Cary-Grove H.S. (@CaryGroveHS) November 23, 2021
Late in the game, which Cary-Grove won, 40-7, C-G's student section chanted "Fire Nagy" regarding Bears coach Matt Nagy, who has a son on the Lake Forest varsity roster.
C-G staff quickly stopped the chant. The chant went viral on social media Tuesday morning and Cary-Grove tweeted the letter around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.