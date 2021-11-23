 

Cary-Grove principal apologizes for student section's 'Fire Nagy' chant

  • Bears head coach Matt Nagy takes questions after losing to the Pittsburgh Steelers earlier this month.

    Bears head coach Matt Nagy takes questions after losing to the Pittsburgh Steelers earlier this month. Associated Press

 
Northwest herald
Shaw Media
 
 
Updated 11/23/2021 11:20 AM

Cary-Grove principal Neil Lesinski issued an apologetic statement about a disrespectful chant from the student body at Saturday's Class 6A football playoffs semifinal game against Lake Forest.

Late in the game, which Cary-Grove won, 40-7, C-G's student section chanted "Fire Nagy" regarding Bears coach Matt Nagy, who has a son on the Lake Forest varsity roster.

C-G staff quickly stopped the chant. The chant went viral on social media Tuesday morning and Cary-Grove tweeted the letter around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 