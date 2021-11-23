Cary-Grove principal apologizes for student section's 'Fire Nagy' chant

Bears head coach Matt Nagy takes questions after losing to the Pittsburgh Steelers earlier this month. Associated Press

Cary-Grove principal Neil Lesinski issued an apologetic statement about a disrespectful chant from the student body at Saturday's Class 6A football playoffs semifinal game against Lake Forest.

Below is a statement regarding the recent Cary-Grove vs. Lake Forest 6A high school football game: pic.twitter.com/cUjUfJduDk — Cary-Grove H.S. (@CaryGroveHS) November 23, 2021

Late in the game, which Cary-Grove won, 40-7, C-G's student section chanted "Fire Nagy" regarding Bears coach Matt Nagy, who has a son on the Lake Forest varsity roster.

C-G staff quickly stopped the chant. The chant went viral on social media Tuesday morning and Cary-Grove tweeted the letter around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.