Bartlett police investigating fatal crash involving pedestrian

Bartlett police are investigating a weekend crash that killed a 56-year-old pedestrian at the intersection of Lake Street and Roma Jean Parkway.

Police said Richard Schlueter of Bartlett was hit at about 6:15 a.m. Saturday by a 2015 Nissan Altima traveling east on Lake Street. He was taken by paramedics to St. Alexius Medical Center in Hoffman Estates, where he died as a result of his injuries, police said.

The 59-year-old man driving the Nissan is not facing charges, police said.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Bartlett Police Department at (630) 837-0846.

Lake Street was closed between Oak Avenue and Park Boulevard for approximately four hours Saturday morning while Bartlett police investigated.