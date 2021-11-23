Bartlett police investigating fatal crash involving pedestrian
Updated 11/23/2021 10:02 AM
Bartlett police are investigating a weekend crash that killed a 56-year-old pedestrian at the intersection of Lake Street and Roma Jean Parkway.
Police said Richard Schlueter of Bartlett was hit at about 6:15 a.m. Saturday by a 2015 Nissan Altima traveling east on Lake Street. He was taken by paramedics to St. Alexius Medical Center in Hoffman Estates, where he died as a result of his injuries, police said.
The 59-year-old man driving the Nissan is not facing charges, police said.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Bartlett Police Department at (630) 837-0846.
Lake Street was closed between Oak Avenue and Park Boulevard for approximately four hours Saturday morning while Bartlett police investigated.
