Woman killed in Elgin shooting Sunday

Elgin police officers on Monday walk the neighborhood on the 800 block of Jefferson Avenue, where a woman died in a shooting incident Sunday evening. Rick West | Staff Photographer

A woman was killed Sunday in Elgin in what police say was an isolated shooting incident.

An Elgin Police Department release on Facebook said officers responded at 6:27 p.m. Sunday to the 800 block of Jefferson Avenue for the report of a shooting. A female victim was transported to an area hospital in serious condition but later succumbed to her injuries, police say.

Police said preliminary information indicated that it was an isolated incident.

The release said police are working with the Kane County's Coroner's office and couldn't yet release any information on the woman's identity.

Detectives from the Major Investigations Division and Special Investigations Group are actively investigating the case.

Anyone with any information that may assist is asked to call (847) 289-2600. Tips can be sent via text to 847411. Write "ELGINPD" at the beginning of the text, along with the message and tip information. More crime tip options are available at cityofelgin.org/crimetip.