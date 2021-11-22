The Graceful Ordinary restaurant in St. Charles reopening its doors Tuesday

The Graceful Ordinary restaurant in St. Charles will reopen Tuesday after being closed for several days because an employee tested positive for COVID-19. Sandy Bressner/Shaw Media

The Graceful Ordinary restaurant in St. Charles will reopen its doors Tuesday after being closed since Thursday because one of its employees tested positive for COVID-19.

"Thanks so much for bearing with us throughout our recent closure and for all your support," the restaurant stated Monday in a post on its Facebook page. "We're pleased to let you know The Graceful Ordinary is now open with the exception of the holiday on Thursday. We look forward to welcoming you back in once again!"

The restaurant will reopen at 4 p.m. Tuesday. The Graceful Ordinary is closed on Sundays and Mondays.

In light of what happened, the restaurant owners said they plan to implement mandatory staff testing weekly. The Graceful Ordinary restaurant opened its doors to the public on Nov. 12. It is located in the former BMO Harris Bank building in downtown St. Charles.

Executive chef/owner Chris Curren owns the restaurant with his wife, Megan Curren, who also serves as the restaurant's event sales manager. The couple lives in Hampshire.

The Graceful Ordinary is the latest addition to the growing restaurant and entertainment scene in downtown St. Charles. The building is owned by Curt Hurst. Hurst and his son, Conrad, own Frontier Development, which has been involved in several projects in downtown St. Charles.

In 2019, Frontier Development purchased the Arcada building, which houses the Arcada Theatre and Club Arcada. The historic building first opened its doors in 1926, attracting such performers as George Burns and Gracie Allen.

Frontier Development also owns the building that houses Flagship on the Fox sports bar and Pollyanna Brewing Company in downtown St. Charles.