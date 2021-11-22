Elgin woman killed in shooting Sunday

Elgin police officers on Monday walk the neighborhood on the 800 block of Jefferson Avenue, where a woman died in a shooting Sunday evening. Rick West | Staff Photographer

An Elgin woman was killed Sunday in what police say was an isolated shooting case.

Crystal Lopez, 22, was identified Monday afternoon by the Kane County coroner's office as the victim of a shooting that took place on the 800 block of Jefferson Avenue.

An Elgin Police Department release on Facebook said officers responded at 6:27 p.m. Sunday.

Lopez was taken to Advocate Sherman Hospital in Elgin in serious condition. She later succumbed to her injuries, according to a news release by Coroner Rob Russell.

Detectives from the Major Investigations Division and Special Investigations Group are investigating the case.

Anyone with any information should call (847) 289-2600. Tips can be sent via text to 847411. Write "ELGINPD" at the beginning of the text, along with the message and tip information. More crime tip options are available at cityofelgin.org/crimetip.