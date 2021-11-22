DuPage Democrat under fire for saying Wisconsin parade tragedy was 'karma' for Rittenhouse acquittal

Holiday decorations frame police investigators in downtown Waukesha, Wisconsin, after an SUV plowed into a Christmas parade, killing multiple people Sunday. Associated Press

A member of the DuPage Democratic Party has resigned from her position as the organization's social media director after coming under fire for a tweet she wrote after the Christmas parade tragedy in Wisconsin.

In a now-deleted tweet, Mary Lemanski posted that the crash that killed at least five people and injured more than 40 others was "karma" for the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse.

On Monday, she posted another tweet announcing her resignation as the social media director of the Democratic Party of DuPage County.

"I unfortunately made some remarks that were not in good taste regarding the Waukesha tragedy yesterday," she wrote. "I am accepting the consequences of my free speech."

DuPage Democrats on Monday distanced themselves from Lemanski.

"We are deeply saddened by the tragedy in Waukesha," the party said in a tweet. "We are aware of statements made by a former member of our organization and find them to be incredibly insensitive and not in alignment of who we are as an organization. Our organization does not support hate in any form."

According to Fox News, Lemanski on Sunday posted: "I'm sad anytime anyone dies. I just believe in Karma and this came around quick on the citizens of Wisconsin. You reap what you sow. It's sad people died, but when you open the door to vigilante justice, everyone seems threatening."

She also wrote "Living in Wisconsin he (the driver) probably felt threatened."

"Why do people all of a sudden care about a stupid remark? I can't believe my 15 minutes of shame is for this (expletive)," she posted Monday morning.

Lemanski's remarks drew a response from Greg Hart, a Republican county board member running for county board chairman.

"On a day when parents and children were murdered and severely injured, I am utterly disgusted that a leader of the DuPage Democratic Party -- Mary Lemanski -- would have so little compassion and decency to make light of the tragedy and to say 'Wisconsin citizens, even the children' in some way deserved what happened to them. Shame on her," Hart said in a statement. "What kind of values are we demonstrating for our children? Sickening."

Lemanski ran for Downers Grove Township clerk in April but lost.