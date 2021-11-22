COVID-19 update: 11,387 new cases, 50 more deaths over the weekend

Madelyn Bush, 9, is administered her first COVID-19 vaccination dose at a clinic in Glen Ellyn. So far, 7,334,771 people have been fully vaccinated or 57.6% of Illinois' 12.7 million population. Sandy Bressner/Shaw Media

New cases of COVID-19 reached 11,387 over the weekend with 50 more deaths from the respiratory disease, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported.

Illinois hospitals were treating 1,833 COVID-19 patients Sunday night.

Between Friday and Sunday, 176,146 more COVID-19 shots were administered. The seven-day average is 62,002.

The state's positivity rate for COVID-19 cases is 3.3% based on a seven-day average.

So far, 7,334,771 people have been fully vaccinated or 57.6% of Illinois' 12.7 million population. Vaccines manufactured by Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc. require two doses several weeks apart.

The state does not update COVID-19 on weekends.

There were 4,619 new COVID-19 infections Saturday, 2,063 on Sunday, and 4,705 on Monday. Twenty-nine people succumbed to the virus Saturday, 12 died on Sunday, and nine on Monday, the IDPH said.

The federal government has delivered 19,841,065 doses of vaccine to Illinois since distribution began in mid-December and 16,867,996 shots have been administered.

Total cases statewide stand at 1,775,253 and 26,277 Illinoisans have died since the pandemic began.

Labs processed 94,955 virus tests in the last 24 hours.