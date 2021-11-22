Baby killed in North Chicago crash

A 1-year-old boy died after a rear-end crash early Saturday morning in North Chicago, authorities said Monday.

Mekhi Sutton, Lithia Springs, Georgia, died of a blunt-force injury, according to the Lake County Coroners Office.

Officers responded to the crash about 4:15 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of North Skokie Highway and Buckley Road.

A northbound Jeep Grand Cherokee was stopped at the red light when a Toyota 4-Runner rear-ended it.

The Jeep's 28-year-old male driver, a 26-year-old female front-seat passenger, and Mekhi were all taken to Lake Forest Hospital, where the baby, who had been in a child safety seat, succumbed to his injuries.

The Lake County coroner's office continues to investigate the death, while the North Chicago Police Department and the Major Crash Assistance Team of Lake County are investigating the crash.