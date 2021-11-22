Aurora man charged with attempted murder in hammer attack

A 59-year-old Aurora woman is in serious but stable condition after a neighbor hit her in the head with a hammer multiple times, according to Aurora police.

The neighbor, 22-year-old Johnathan T. McDonald, has been charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery and unlawful restraint, according to Kane County court records.

The attack happened around 7 p.m. Saturday in an apartment building on the 400 block of North River Street, according to police.

McDonald entered the woman's apartment and threatened to kill her, authorities said.

McDonald is being held on $250,000 bail at the Kane County jail. He would need to post $25,000 to be freed before trial. His next court date is Nov. 30.