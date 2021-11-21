Turkey trotters provide a boost for Grayslake Central athletics

Lyma Schaefer, 14, of Grayslake is dressed for the occasion Sunday as she takes part in the Grayslake Central Turkey Trot. The event raises money for the Grayslake Central Booster Club. Ryan Rayburn for the Daily Herald

Participants start the ninth annual Grayslake Central Turkey Trot on the track at Grayslake Central High School. The event raises money to help students participate in athletics at Grayslake Center and purchase athletic items not in the school's budget. Ryan Rayburn for the Daily Herald

Brian Droessler of Grayslake wears a turkey hat Sunday while taking part in the ninth annual Grayslake Central Turkey Trot. The event raises money for the Grayslake Central Booster Club. "I've done this race nearly every year. Got to support those boosters," Droessler said. Ryan Rayburn for the Daily Herald

With visions of turkey, mashed potatoes and other filling Thanksgiving staples dancing in at least some of their heads, dozens of runners loped through the streets of Grayslake early Sunday for the ninth annual Grayslake Central Turkey Trot.

The 5K run, a fundraiser for the Grayslake Central High School Booster Club, started a on the high school's track, and took runners through area neighborhoods before returning to the finish line on campus.

Money raised from the event is used to purchase athletic items that are not in the school's budget, to cover the athletic fees for students who otherwise could not afford to participate.

Organizers also collected food, including frozen turkeys, to be donated to a local food pantry.

Among the participants Sunday was Brian Droessler of Grayslake, who donned a turkey hat while running.

"I've done this race nearly every year," he said. "Got to support those boosters."