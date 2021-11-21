 

Rittenhouse tells Fox News 'not a racist person,' backs BLM

  • Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted Friday of all charges after pleading self-defense in the deadly Kenosha shootings in 2020 that became a flashpoint in the nation's debate over guns, vigilantism and racial injustice.

    Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted Friday of all charges after pleading self-defense in the deadly Kenosha shootings in 2020 that became a flashpoint in the nation's debate over guns, vigilantism and racial injustice. Sean Krajacic/The Kenosha News via AP

 
Associated Press
Updated 11/21/2021 11:01 PM

NEW YORK -- Kyle Rittenhouse, who was acquitted of charges stemming from killing two men and wounding another during the unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, that followed the shooting of a Black man by a white police officer, says in a new interview that he's "not a racist person" and supports the Black Lives Matter movement.

"This case has nothing to do with race. It never had anything to do with race. It had to do with the right to self-defense," the 18-year-old tells Fox News host Tucker Carlson in an interview set to air Monday night.

 

Rittenhouse was 17 last year when he traveled 20 miles from his home in Antioch to Kenosha, which had been racked with protests in the wake of the Aug. 23 shooting of Jacob Blake. The incident and the response in Kenosha -- protests that turned destructive -- became part of the national reckoning over police use of force against Black people following George Floyd's death in Minneapolis the previous May at the hands of police.

Rittenhouse, armed with an AR-style semiautomatic rifle, joined others who said they were intent on protecting private property from potential damage on Aug. 25. During his trial, prosecutors argued that the teenager as a "wannabe soldier" who went looking for trouble that night. Rittenhouse countered that he fired in self-defense after he was attacked and in fear for his life.

The shootings quickly made Rittenhouse a rallying cry for supporters of Second Amendment rights and those angered by the sometimes violent protests seen in some American cities after Floyd's death.

Rittenhouse was photographed in a bar before the trial with apparent members of the far-right Proud Boys. Rittenhouse's attorneys have said he is not a white supremacist.

"I'm not a racist person. I support the BLM movement, I support peacefully demonstrating," Rittenhouse tells Carlson in excerpts of the interview released by Fox News ahead of its airing.

A jury last Friday found Rittenhouse not guilty on charges of homicide, attempted homicide and reckless endangering in the deaths of Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26, and the wounding of Gaige Grosskreutz, now 28.

0 Comments
Related Coverage
In Kenosha and beyond, guns become more common on US streets
Related Article
In Kenosha and beyond, guns become more common on US streets
 
Protesters trace route Rittenhouse took in Kenosha
Related Article
Protesters trace route Rittenhouse took in Kenosha
 
Related Article
Rittenhouse protest in Portland, Oregon, declared a riot
 
Rittenhouse lawyers' trial playbook: Don't 'crusade,' defend
Related Article
Rittenhouse lawyers' trial playbook: Don't 'crusade,' defend
 
Fox says it did not pay for Rittenhouse film and interview
Related Article
Fox says it did not pay for Rittenhouse film and interview
 
Rittenhouse verdict puts Biden in difficult political spot
Related Article
Rittenhouse verdict puts Biden in difficult political spot
 
Hundreds protest Rittenhouse acquittal in Chicago; Jackson warns of 'dangerous precedent'
Related Article
Hundreds protest Rittenhouse acquittal in Chicago; Jackson warns of 'dangerous precedent'
 
Black Americans see biased system in Rittenhouse verdict
Related Article
Black Americans see biased system in Rittenhouse verdict
 
Rittenhouse connection shouldn't define perception of Antioch, officials say
Related Article
Rittenhouse connection shouldn't define perception of Antioch, officials say
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 