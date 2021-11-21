Rittenhouse says he backs BLM, praises the 'most professional' guards at Vernon Hills juvenile center

Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted Friday of all charges after pleading self-defense in the deadly Kenosha shootings in 2020 that became a flashpoint in the nation's debate over guns, vigilantism and racial injustice. Sean Krajacic/The Kenosha News via AP

NEW YORK -- Kyle Rittenhouse, who was acquitted on charges stemming from killing two men and wounding another during the unrest that followed the shooting of a Black man by a white police officer, said in his first interview after his trial that he's "not a racist person" and supports the Black Lives Matter movement.

"This case has nothing to do with race. It never had anything to do with race. It had to do with the right to self-defense," the 18-year-old formerly of Antioch told Fox News host Tucker Carlson in an interview set to air Monday night. Rittenhouse is white, as were the men he shot.

He also lavished praise on the guards at the Robert W. Depke Juvenile Center in Vernon Hills, where he was held for 87 days after his arrest.

Rittenhouse was 17 last year when he traveled 20 miles from his home in Antioch to Kenosha, Wisconsin, which had been racked with protests, some turning destructive, in the wake of the Aug. 23 shooting of Jacob Blake. That shooting and the response in Kenosha became part of the national reckoning over police use of force against Black people after George Floyd's death in Minneapolis the previous May at the hands of police.

Rittenhouse, armed with an AR-style semiautomatic rifle, joined others who said they were intent on protecting private property from potential damage on Aug. 25. During his trial, prosecutors argued that the teenager as a "wannabe soldier" who went looking for trouble that night. Rittenhouse countered that he fired in self-defense after he was attacked and in fear for his life.

The shootings quickly made Rittenhouse a rallying cry for supporters of Second Amendment rights and those angered by the sometimes violent protests seen in some American cities after Floyd's death.

After the shootings, Rittenhouse said he tried to turn himself in to Kenosha police but was told to go home. He turned himself in to Antioch police about an hour later. He was arrested and soon held at the Depke Center.

"I have to say thank you to them for their professionalism," Rittenhouse told Carlson about the Depke guards. "They were some of the most professional people I ever met. It was amazing. They treated me with respect. They didn't talk down to you like you've seen in some videos. They just treated me like I was a human."

He said his attorneys at the time recommended, against his wishes, that he remain in the Depke center while they raised money for his defense, saying he would be safer in jail than at home. And he said they suggested he do media interviews, "which I should not have done." One interview was with the Washington Post, "which was not a good idea."

After his release from Depke, Rittenhouse was photographed in a bar before the trial with apparent members of the far-right Proud Boys. Rittenhouse's attorneys have said he is not a white supremacist.

"I'm not a racist person. I support the BLM movement, I support peacefully demonstrating," Rittenhouse told Carlson.

A jury last Friday found Rittenhouse not guilty on charges of homicide, attempted homicide and reckless endangering in the deaths of Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26, and the wounding of Gaige Grosskreutz, now 28.