Police: Couple carjacked at Aurora gas station

Aurora police are investigating a reported carjacking Saturday night at a gas station just north of the city's downtown.

According to police, a husband and wife stopped at the station in the 400 block of South Lake Street at about 8:07 p.m., when a man approached their vehicle, grabbed the man, threw him to the ground and struck him in the face. The man then pulled the woman from the driver's side of the vehicle, threw her to the ground and drove off in the couple's 2013 Nissan Sentra.

Police said the couple were treated for minor injuries by paramedics at the scene.

The stolen Nissan was located early Sunday morning in the 500 block of Woodlawn Avenue, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Aurora police at (630) 256-5500. Information also can be reported anonymously to Crime Stoppers at (630) 892-1000. Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards up to $5,000 for information leading to arrests.