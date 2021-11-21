Plane skids off runway at Chicago Executive Airport; No injuries reported

No injuries were reported Sunday morning after a plane skidded off a runway at Chicago Executive Airport in Wheeling, fire officials said. Daily Herald File Photo

No injuries were reported Sunday morning after a plane skidded off a runway at Chicago Executive Airport in Wheeling, fire officials said.

According to the fire department, the single-engine Cessna had a mechanical issue while landing at the airport shortly after 11 a.m.

Fire officials said the plane did not catch fire.

