Plane skids off runway at Chicago Executive Airport; No injuries reported
Updated 11/21/2021 1:47 PM
No injuries were reported Sunday morning after a plane skidded off a runway at Chicago Executive Airport in Wheeling, fire officials said.
According to the fire department, the single-engine Cessna had a mechanical issue while landing at the airport shortly after 11 a.m.
Fire officials said the plane did not catch fire.
