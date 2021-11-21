Neuqua Valley alumna among Rhodes scholars

The class of U.S. Rhodes scholars for 2022 includes the largest number of women selected for the scholarship in one year, the Rhodes Trust announced Sunday.

Of the 32 students chosen to study at the University of Oxford in England, 22 are women, the office of the American secretary of the trust said in a statement.

One of the women selected is Louise Franke, a 21-year-old senior studying biochemistry at South Carolina's Clemson University. Franke said she hopes to merge her interests in science and public policy through a career in health care policy. She intends to study politics, philosophy and economics at Oxford.

Franke, of Spartanburg, South Carolina, is also the first Clemson student elected to a Rhodes class. She cited her mentors and various academic programs at the school as integral to her success.

"It feels amazing to be part of this historic moment, as a woman and as a woman from the South," Franke said. "I don't really have the words for it."

There's one student from Illinois: Trisha N. Prabhu of Naperville, a Neuqua Valley graduate and a senior at Harvard. The government major is the founder and CEO of ReThink Inc., an app that proactively detects offensive digital content and gives users a chance to reconsider posting it.

All 32 scholars were expected to start at Oxford in October.