Gurnee woman, 64, dies after two-car crash Saturday

A 64-year-old Gurnee woman was killed Saturday in a two-car collision on Route 41 in an unincorporated area near Gurnee, Lake County authorities said Sunday.

The woman's 2020 Subaru was traveling south on Route 41 at about noon when it collided with a 2022 Hyundai that was making a left turn from northbound Route 41 onto westbound Stearns School Road, according to the Lake County sheriff's office.

The 58-year-old Mount Prospect man driving the Hyundai was not injured, authorities said.

The Gurnee woman was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville with what initially appeared to be minor injuries, sheriff's police said. But shortly after she arrived, her condition deteriorated and she appeared to become paralyzed from the neck down. She died at the hospital at about 7 p.m., according to the sheriff's office.

The Lake County coroner's office is scheduled to conduct an autopsy Monday.

The crash remains under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff's Office Technical Crash Investigations Unit.