Award winners do the honors at Lights Around Wheeling celebration

Kathy and Mike Burns bring the holiday spirit to Wheeling every year by giving away Thanksgiving meals, wrapping presents during the Shop with the Cops event and even portraying Santa and Mrs. Claus in the village's Lights Around Wheeling celebration.

So it was only fitting Sunday that the couple, this year's recipients of the village's George Hieber Citizenship Award, did the honors in joining Village President Patrick Horcher in switching on town's holiday lights display.

"It's an honor," Mike Burns said. "I hope everyone enjoys the season."

The display will remain through the holiday season at Friendship Park, on the northeast corner of Dundee Road and Milwaukee Avenue.