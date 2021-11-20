Fatal Gurnee shooting may have resulted from road rage, authorities say

Lake County authorities are investigating a homicide involving the shooting of a 22-year-old Waukegan man early Saturday in Gurnee that may have resulted from road rage.

The man was shot at about 12:05 a.m. while in the front seat of a vehicle near Waveland and Grandview avenues. The driver, 22, was "driving in a reckless manner just prior to the shooting," police said.

He then turned onto Waveland Avenue and begun to slow down when another vehicle pulled up behind him. Someone in the second vehicle began shooting at the two men and "one of the rounds struck the passenger," officials said.

The passenger was brought to Vista East Medical Center in Waukegan but "succumbed to his injuries," after arriving at the emergency room, police said.

Gurnee police responded first to the scene and called in the Lake County Major Crime Task Force to assist.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to call Gurnee Police Department at (847) 599-7000 or leave an anonymous tip with Lake County CrimeStoppers at (847) 662-2222 or go to lakecountycrimestoppers.com.