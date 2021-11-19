Suburban lawmakers praise House's passage of the Build Back Better Act

Democratic Reps. Sean Casten of the 6th District and Lauren Underwood of the 14th District celebrated the House's passage of the Build Back Better Act.

Here is a sampling of reactions from members of the suburban congressional delegation to the U.S. House's passage of the Build Back Better Act:

"The Build Back Better Act will create millions of new jobs, lower families' health care costs, expand access to education, give the middle class one of the largest tax cuts in history and make a historic investment in the fight against climate change."

-- Chicago Democrat Mike Quigley, 5th District

"Today, Democrats passed the largest investment in climate action in American history -- and one that will lower folks' energy bills, reinvigorate our economy, and create millions of good-paying union jobs. This is why I ran for Congress -- and it's been a privilege to lead my colleagues in ensuring we get this done."

-- Downers Grove Democrat Sean Casten, 6th District

"Our constituents elected us to help improve their lives and the Build Back Better Act is entirely focused on that mission. In writing this legislation, we specifically targeted the biggest challenges facing American families as we recover from the pandemic, combat inflation, and turn to the opportunities ahead."

-- Schaumburg Democrat Raja Krishnamoorthi, 8th District

"I'm proud to see my Momnibus legislation pass the House through the Build Back Better Act. Combined with critical expansion of yearlong postpartum Medicaid coverage, this will be the largest investment in American history to save moms' lives and advance birth equity and justice across the country."

-- Naperville Democrat Lauren Underwood, 14th District, celebrating the including of maternal health legislation she championed in the bill.