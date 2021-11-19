Police: Man flashed firearm at hospice staff before taking friend from facility

A Buffalo Grove man faces weapons, battery and assault charges after police said he forcefully removed a friend from a Long Grove medical facility Thursday evening.

David Rahimzadeh, 54, received a felony unlawful use of a weapon charge and misdemeanor charges of assault, battery and a violation of the concealed carry act. As of Friday afternoon, Rahimzadeh was in Lake County jail and will need to put up $5,000 cash to leave while awaiting trial, Deputy Chief Christopher Covelli of the Lake County Sheriff's Office said Friday.

Covelli said that a friend of Rahimzadeh's under hospice care at a skilled clinical rehabilitation center in Long Grove called Rahimzadeh and asked him to take him away from the center.

Covelli said Rahimzadeh drove to the center, located on the 1000 block of Checker Road in Long Grove, at around 7 p.m. Thursday, and told facility staff that he was there to take the man home.

Covelli said staff told Rahimzadeh that the man was not medically cleared to leave hospice and could not do so without permission from a family member who had power of attorney.

Rahimzadeh then claimed to be a detective and flashed a badge and firearm to the staff but declined to say which police agency he worked with, Covelli said.

While staff called 911, Rahimzadeh went to his friend's room and walked him to his car, although the man had difficulty moving, Covelli said.

On the way out, Rahimzadeh elbowed a nurse who was trying to stop him in the chest, Covelli said.

Before Rahimzadeh and his friend drove away, facility staff took down his license plate number and relayed the information to police.

Buffalo Grove police officers went to the home associated with the license plate, found Rahimzadeh and took him into custody, Covelli said. The patient was found and is safe.

Rahimzadeh is next due in court on Nov. 24.