Feder: 'Bozo's Circus' rewinds the '70s

Big news for Bozo fans: "Bozo's Circus: The 1970s," a two-hour primetime special featuring clips from the beloved children's show that haven't been seen in nearly 50 years, will premiere December 12 on WGN-Channel 9.

Among the cache of recently found tapes was a master recording from 1974 that no one knew was languishing in the Nexstar Media station's archive.

Credit the discovery to George Pappas, program specialist and unofficial station historian at "Chicago's Very Own," who's producer and writer of the special.

It'll be hosted by WGN entertainment reporter Dean Richards.

For most of the show's run from 1961 to 2001, "Bozo" was the hottest ticket in town, often boasting a waiting list as long as 10 years.

