Illinois COVID-19 case positivity rate climbs above 3% once again

The state's seven-day case positivity rate is back over 3% for the first time since mid-September, according to newly released Illinois Department of Public Health figures. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer, March 5

Illinois' seven-day COVID-19 case positivity rate is once again over 3%, according to Illinois Department of Public Health figures.

The rate has been below that marker since mid-September, IDPH records show.

Case positivity is the percentage of test results that show a new infection. A seven-day average is used to account for any anomalies in the daily reporting of those figures.

The metric is used by public health officials to determine what mitigations are needed to slow the spread of infection.

The state's seven-day case positivity rate has been climbing for several weeks after dipping to 1.8% as recently as Oct. 29.

Since IDPH began providing daily testing and new cases data on March 16, 2020, the state's seven-day case positivity rate has been below 3% just 32.6% of those days.

At this time last year, the state's seven-day case positivity rate was at 11.9% and the state was also averaging nearly 12,000 new cases diagnosed each day.

Illinois also set a daily testing record today with 181,622 test results returned. The previous single-day testing record was set Sept. 30 with 180,411.

State health officials today also reported 1,669 COVID-19 patients were being treated in hospitals across Illinois, up 60 patients from the prior day and the most hospitalized since early October.

Of those hospitalized, 329 were in intensive care, according to data from the Illinois Department of Public Health.

IDPH officials also reported 30 more COVID-19 deaths along with 5,644 new cases.

That brings the state's death toll from the virus to 26,190, while 1,758,146 infections have been reported since the outset of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, IDPH officials also reported another 68,534 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered statewide.

Vaccine providers have now administered 16,621,901 doses to Illinois residents and workers, 1,453,673 of which are booster doses, IDPH figures show.

According to IDPH records, 57.4% of the state's 12.7 million residents are now fully vaccinated.