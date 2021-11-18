Feder: WGN Radio hires Lisa Dent to host afternoons

Lisa Dent, who's been a popular Chicago radio personality for two decades, will sign on as Monday-through-Friday afternoon host at WGN 720-AM in the new year.

The Nexstar Media news/talk station announced the move Thursday as part of a new weekday lineup starting Jan. 3.

"Lisa Dent has long been a significant and well-known presence in Chicago radio," Mary Sandberg Boyle, vice president and general manager of WGN, said in a statement. "Her vibrant personality and warmth, understanding of the city and an ability to authentically connect on a personal level with listeners makes her a natural fit for afternoon drive on WGN as we embark on our 100th year of being the voice of Chicagoland."

Dent has been filling in on various shifts at WGN since January. She's best known for her long run as morning host at WUSN 99.5-FM, the Audacy country music station, and her later run as midday host at WEBG, the former iHeartMedia country station. The Rockford native was inducted in the Country Radio Hall of Fame in 2016.

Steve Bertrand, who has been hosting afternoons solo since he replaced Roe Conn in September 2020, will continue with Dent from 2 to 6 p.m. weekdays.

The new lineup also brings later start times to morning host Bob Sirott and midday host John Williams.

Anna Davlantes loses her show from 1 to 4 p.m. and moves to a new role as investigative correspondent with special reporting, covering news stories in-depth.

