Police find baby in Libertyville hotel room with apparent overdose victims

Libertyville police are investigating the deaths of two people who were found in a hotel room with an infant over the weekend, police said Wednesday.

At 11:08 a.m. Saturday, police responded to the Motel 6 at 1809 N. Milwaukee Ave. They found the bodies of a man and a woman, both in their 30s.

Police said an infant in the room appeared unharmed but was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville to be assessed. The infant is now in the care of the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services.

The two deaths appear to be drug-related, according to police, who have not released the names of the people in the hotel room.