Pastor emeritus of St. Anne Parish in Barrington dies at 82

The Rev. John W. Dewes, pastor emeritus of St. Anne Parish in Barrington, died over the weekend at the age of 82, according to a news release from the Archdiocese of Chicago.

Dewes was pastor at St. Anne from 1989 to 2009. Before that, he served Our Lady of Hope Parish in Rosemont, St. Raymond de Penafort Parish in Mount Prospect, Immaculate Conception Parish in Highland Park and St. Hubert Parish in Hoffman Estates.

Dewes was ordained in 1965 and celebrated his first solemn Mass the same year at St. Catherine of Siena Parish in Oak Park, the news release said.

Dewes attended St. Thomas Aquinas School and Quigley Preparatory Seminary in Chicago, as well as the University of St. Mary of the Lake/Mundelein Seminary in Mundelein.

Visitation will be held from 3:30 to 8 p.m. Sunday at St. Anne Parish, 120 N. Ela St. in Barrington, with a prayer service at 6:30 p.m.

Prayers will be said again from 8:30 to 10 a.m. Monday before the funeral Mass at St. Anne. The Mass will be livestreamed at stannebarrington.org/.