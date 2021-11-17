Feder: Naperville native Candace McCollum to report on missing Black women for WVON

A five-part radio documentary series on more than 50 Black women and girls in Chicago who vanished without a trace will air on WVON 1690-AM, the Midway Broadcasting news/talk station.

"The Invisible Ones: Voices of the Missing," hosted and produced by WVON morning news anchor Candace McCollum, will premiere November 29 and air four times daily throughout the week.

"I sought to humanize many of these women whose names we never knew," said McCollum, who was born and raised in Naperville and graduated from Neuqua Valley High School and Columbia College. "I cannot name one Black woman whose name is etched in the psyche of America because she went missing."

