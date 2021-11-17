COVID-19 update: 1,609 hospitalized, 23 more deaths, 4,989 new cases

Another 68,144 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered throughout Illinois, largely driven by booster shots and for children between the ages of 5 and 11. Courtesy of Advocate Aurora Health

State health officials today reported 1,609 COVID-19 patients were being treated in hospitals throughout Illinois, down 18 from Tuesday.

Of those hospitalized, 325 are in intensive care, according to Illinois Department of Public Health figures.

IDPH officials also reported 23 more COVID-19 deaths, as well as 4,989 new cases.

That brings the state's death toll from the respiratory disease to 26,160, while 1,752,502 cases have been diagnosed in Illinois throughout the pandemic.

The state's seven-day case positivity rate is at 2.9%, up slightly from Tuesday.

Case positivity is the percentage of test results that show a new infection, and a seven-day average is used to account for any anomalies in the daily reporting of those figures.

Meanwhile, 68,144 more doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered throughout Illinois, IDPH records show.

Since the vaccine became available nearly a year ago, Illinois providers have now administered 16,553,367 doses.

IDPH officials report more than 57.3% of the state's 12.7 million residents are now fully vaccinated.