Chicago man convicted of killing 2 during Elgin drug deal

A Chicago man was found guilty of first-degree murder in 2018 shooting that killed two men from Elgin, the Kane County state's attorney's office said Wednesday.

Travaris D. Stevenson, 26, was convicted of first-degree murder, second-degree murder and armed violence. He faces a sentence of 60 years to life in prison, the state's attorney's office said.

Stevenson shot Raymond Dyson and Mark McDaniel on April 29, 2018.

Stevenson and a co-defendant met the victims in a parking lot on the 1-99 block of Longwood Place in Elgin. Stevenson was going to sell the two men a pound of marijuana but instead shot Dyson in the back of the head and McDaniel twice in the back before running with his co-defendant, the news release said. The two were caught by Elgin police 20 minutes later.

Stevenson remains in Kane County jail, where he's been held since his arrest. His next court date is Feb. 9, 2022.