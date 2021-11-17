Bank robbed in Des Plaines
Authorities are investigating the robbery of a Des Plaines bank Wednesday morning
The FBI said it responded to a report of a robbery at the BMO Harris Bank, 205 E. Central Road, at 9:57 a.m.
One of the thieves presented a note demanding funds. A weapon was implied but not shown.
The FBI released these descriptions of the three robbers:
• A Black man with light skin, 19-21 years old, standing 5 feet, 4 inches tall, and weighing 120-130 pounds. He smelled of marijuana and was wearing a black baseball cap with a black beanie underneath, a white face mask, mirrored sunglasses, a neon yellow sweatshirt with reflective stripes, green kitchen gloves, black pants, and white shoes.
• A Black man in his mid-20s, standing 5 feet, 8 or 9 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds. He had a deep voice, smelled of marijuana and was wearing a hooded sweatshirt, a white face mask, sunglasses, a neon yellow sweatshirt with reflective stripes, green kitchen gloves, black sweatpants with writing on the left thigh, and black shoes with white accents.
• A Black man standing 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds. He was wearing a blue baseball cap, a black hooded sweatshirt under a black shirt or jacket with red edging, black pants, black shoes, and green kitchen gloves.
Authorities said the trio fled east in a white 2015-18 Nissan Maxima four-door sedan with heavily tinted windows and no front license plate.