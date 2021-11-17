Bank robbed in Des Plaines

This man and two others robbed the BMO Harris Bank on Central Road in Des Plaines on Wednesday, the FBI said. Courtesy of the FBI

Authorities say this man and two others robbed a BMO Harris Bank in Des Plaines on Wednesday morning. Courtesy of the FBI

Authorities say this is one of three men who robbed a BMO Harris Bank in Des Plaines on Wednesday morning. Courtesy of the FBI

Authorities are investigating the robbery of a Des Plaines bank Wednesday morning

The FBI said it responded to a report of a robbery at the BMO Harris Bank, 205 E. Central Road, at 9:57 a.m.

One of the thieves presented a note demanding funds. A weapon was implied but not shown.

The FBI released these descriptions of the three robbers:

• A Black man with light skin, 19-21 years old, standing 5 feet, 4 inches tall, and weighing 120-130 pounds. He smelled of marijuana and was wearing a black baseball cap with a black beanie underneath, a white face mask, mirrored sunglasses, a neon yellow sweatshirt with reflective stripes, green kitchen gloves, black pants, and white shoes.

• A Black man in his mid-20s, standing 5 feet, 8 or 9 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds. He had a deep voice, smelled of marijuana and was wearing a hooded sweatshirt, a white face mask, sunglasses, a neon yellow sweatshirt with reflective stripes, green kitchen gloves, black sweatpants with writing on the left thigh, and black shoes with white accents.

• A Black man standing 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds. He was wearing a blue baseball cap, a black hooded sweatshirt under a black shirt or jacket with red edging, black pants, black shoes, and green kitchen gloves.

Authorities said the trio fled east in a white 2015-18 Nissan Maxima four-door sedan with heavily tinted windows and no front license plate.